WhatsApp outage reported across the world

Users across India, the UK, South Africa and Asia reporting issues with sending and receiving texts and videos. PHOTO: REUTERS
BENGALURU - Popular messaging app WhatsApp has stopped working for many users across the world, with users across India, Britain, South Africa and Asia reporting issues with sending and receiving texts and videos.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages, and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a spokesman for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said on Tuesday.

Online platform Downdetector said more than 11,000 users across India had reported an outage, while the number was 68,000 for Britain and 19,000 for Singapore, as at 3.50pm Singapore time.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users. REUTERS

