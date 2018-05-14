What's Next: May 14, 2018

US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

The United States will open its embassy in Jerusalem today, in a move that recognises the disputed city as Israel's capital and which has caused outrage in Palestine and other countries.

President Donald Trump will address around 800 US and Israeli dignitaries by video at the ceremonial opening of the embassy, which was relocated from Tel Aviv.

Cambodia marks King's 65th birthday

Cambodia kicks off a three-day celebration marking King Norodom Sihamoni's 65th birthday today.

The monarch, who took the throne in 2004, is considered a symbolic head of state whose power has declined significantly under Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Hindu board's gift of rice to mosques

In collaboration with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, the Hindu Endowments Board is giving 2,000kg of rice to various mosques in Singapore today. The gift symbolises the board's drive to promote social responsibility during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, it said, and it wants to perform this gesture of goodwill annually.