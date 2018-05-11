What's Next: May 11, 2018

Modi on two-day visit to Nepal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today begins a two-day state visit to Nepal, during which the security of Indian installations in the country is expected to come under scrutiny in the wake of an attack on an India-supported hydropower project last month. The visit will help maintain the momentum in bilateral ties. The two countries recently agreed to a comprehensive review of a trade treaty to further boost commerce and investments.

Radiology experts' conference

A medical conference that brings together radiology experts from the region will open today. Last year's edition of RadiologyAsia drew more than 1,300 participants. Health Minister Gan Kim Yong is the guest of honour at this year's event, which is held at the Singapore Expo.

PwC office opening at Marina One

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is holding an official opening of its office at Marina One today.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of PwC following the merger of Price Waterhouse and Coopers & Lybrand in Singapore.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat is the guest of honour at the launch.