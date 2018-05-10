What's Next: May 10, 2018

White House meeting on AI issues

Officials from top technology companies, including Alphabet's Google, Amazon and Facebook, are among those planning to attend a meeting at the White House today on artificial intelligence (AI).

The meeting comes as lawmakers and officials increasingly weigh AI's effect on jobs, and the build-up by the United States' adversaries, including China.

New ITE facility for digital construction

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central will be opening its new facility that caters to the teaching of digital construction skills.

The facility is a collaboration between ITE and Trimble, a United States-based firm that specialises in technological solutions.

Genting S'pore's Q1 results out today

Genting Singapore is scheduled to release its first-quarter financial results today.

Last month, rival casino operator Marina Bay Sands unveiled record operating earnings for the three months to March 31.