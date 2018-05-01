What's Next: May 01, 2018

UN press conference on Rohingya

A United Nations Security Council delegation will give a press conference today after its trip to Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh and Myanmar's crisis-hit Rakhine state.

A UN envoy said the Security Council will press Myanmar to ensure that Rohingya who fled the country can return home freely and safely.

Istana grounds open to public

The Istana grounds will be open to the public today, in celebration of Labour Day. The public can look forward to music and dance performances, or even participate in Zumba sessions. Other highlights include activity booths by the Lifelong Learning Council, guided nature walks and tours.

US Fed meeting, but rate hike unlikely

The policymaking US Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting today, but markets are not expecting this to lead to a hike in interest rates.

While the US central bank is likely to leave the benchmark lending rate unchanged when it announces the outcome of the meeting tomorrow, investors will be reading between the lines for clues on how the Fed views recent gains in wages and inflation.