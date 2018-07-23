What's Next: July 23, 2018

Duterte to outline future policies

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his annual State of the Nation address today, outlining policies for his third year in office and beyond.

He is expected to ask Congress to support his plan to change the Constitution and shift to a United States-style federal structure, an attempt panned by critics who say changing the charter could allow Mr Duterte to extend his reign beyond 2022.

Asia-Pacific summit for student leaders

The 12th Hwa Chong Asia-Pacific Young Leaders Summit will hold its opening ceremony today.

The six-day event, which began yesterday, gathers students and teachers from around the world to take part in dialogues and learn from one another. Speakers include government officers.

June inflation data out today

Singapore's inflation data for last month is expected to be unveiled today.

UOB economists have projected that the consumer price index for June rose by 0.4 per cent, with core inflation running at 1.5 per cent.