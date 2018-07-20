What's Next: July 20, 2018

Verdict in Park Geun-hye graft case

South Korea's former president Park Geun-hye, the country's first democratically elected leader to be forced from office, will receive the verdict in a bribery case today.

She had already been sentenced to 24 years behind bars in April over a scandal that exposed webs of corruption between political leaders and the country's conglomerates.

Schools to mark Racial Harmony Day

Tomorrow is Racial Harmony Day, which commemorates the 1964 race riots and emphasises the importance of maintaining racial and religious peace in Singapore.

Schools will mark the occasion today with activities, and students are encouraged to wear the traditional attire of other cultures.

Japan's inflation data out today

Japan will be releasing its inflation data for last month today.

HSBC reckons that the country will report another anaemic monthly figure, with inflation forecast at 0.8 per cent for June.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.7 per cent in May.