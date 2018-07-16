What's Next: July 17, 2018

Malaysia's new Parliament sits today

Malaysia's new Parliament will kick off a historic session today as a new coalition occupies the government benches for the first time in six decades. Ninety of the 222 lawmakers will be first-time MPs, the highest number since Parliament first convened in 1959. The 20-day sitting is expected to focus on rolling back controversial laws enacted by the previous administration, such as the goods and services tax and a law banning fake news.

All eyes on Trump-Putin summit

United States President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki today for a high-profile summit amid tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Mr Trump's critics fear the meeting could lead him to relax US sanctions against Russia, recognise the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine or make other concessions.

Private home sales figures

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will release figures on developers' home sales for June today.

The number of new private homes sold last month is expected to be tepid as June is typically a quiet month because of the school holidays.