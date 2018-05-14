What's News: May 14, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS
A family of six, including two young children, carried out suicide bombings at three churches in the Indonesian city of Surabaya yesterday, killing at least 13 people and wounding 40 others. Analysts said this was the first suicide bombing by a woman in Indonesia and the first time children had been involved in attacks in the country.
US offers incentive to N. Korea
The United States will allow the American private sector to invest in North Korea if the isolated country agrees to fully dismantle its nuclear weapons programme, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. Americans could "help build out the energy grid that needs enormous amounts of electricity in North Korea", Mr Pompeo said yesterday.
WORLD
China has condemned fighting between Myanmar government troops and ethnic militants near the Chinese border, which had caused people to flee into Chinese territory. The Myanmar government said on Saturday that ethnic insurgents killed 19 people in a major attack near China's Yunnan province.
Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state will introduce cameras that can detect drivers texting or using phones, beginning on July 1. The move has been likened to random alcohol breath tests, which are credited with reducing the number of fatal accidents and saving tens of thousands of lives in the state.
OPINION
Trump's global Art of the Deal
Whether it involves Iran, Korea or trade, President Donald Trump has upended US foreign policy. It has risks, but it would be wrong to write off all his decisions as disasters in the making, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
HOME
Expect to see a dizzying range of events when the three-day Pint of Science festival starts today. There will be events held every evening on topics such as planet Earth, the body and artificial intelligence, as science come out of the labs and into the streets.
The design of Changi Airport Terminal 4's departure hall helped engineer Lai Huen Poh bag top honours at the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Design and Engineering Safety Excellence Awards. He is one of six winners announced by BCA.
BUSINESS
Court rejects bid over tax data
Singapore's Court of Appeal has rejected a bid by a Korean family challenging the taxman's move to give the National Tax Service of the Republic of Korea information involving at least US$250 million (S$334 million) in bank accounts here.
SPORT
Petra Kvitova became the first woman to win three Madrid Open singles titles, defeating Kiki Bertens in the final on Saturday to add to her titles in St Petersburg, Doha and Prague this year. Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon winner, will skip this week's Italian Open in Rome, but was cautious about her chances of winning the French Open, which begins in Paris on May 28. "A Grand Slam is a different story," said the world No. 10.
LIFE
Taiwanese singer-songwriter Kay Huang has played various maternal roles - as mother to her son Arthur, 21, as a mentor to budding singers on the TV reality show One Million Star in the late 2000s, and also as the mother of Taiwanese pop. She is still at it - as the music director of the new Taiwanese Mandarin musical Super Mommy, which is centred on family ties.
WEB SPECIAL
Tributes to mums
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was among those who paid tribute to mothers on social media. Here is a round-up of the best. http://str.sg/oxJf
Choice pies
Six places to go to get a great slice of pizza. http://str.sg/oxJh