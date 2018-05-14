What's News: May 14, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Family of 6 behind bombings

A family of six, including two young children, carried out suicide bombings at three churches in the Indonesian city of Surabaya yesterday, killing at least 13 people and wounding 40 others. Analysts said this was the first suicide bombing by a woman in Indonesia and the first time children had been involved in attacks in the country.

TOP OF THE NEWS

US offers incentive to N. Korea

The United States will allow the American private sector to invest in North Korea if the isolated country agrees to fully dismantle its nuclear weapons programme, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. Americans could "help build out the energy grid that needs enormous amounts of electricity in North Korea", Mr Pompeo said yesterday.

WORLD

Ire over Myanmar clashes

China has condemned fighting between Myanmar government troops and ethnic militants near the Chinese border, which had caused people to flee into Chinese territory. The Myanmar government said on Saturday that ethnic insurgents killed 19 people in a major attack near China's Yunnan province.

WORLD

NSW curbs handphone driving

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state will introduce cameras that can detect drivers texting or using phones, beginning on July 1. The move has been likened to random alcohol breath tests, which are credited with reducing the number of fatal accidents and saving tens of thousands of lives in the state.

OPINION

Trump's global Art of the Deal

Whether it involves Iran, Korea or trade, President Donald Trump has upended US foreign policy. It has risks, but it would be wrong to write off all his decisions as disasters in the making, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Science for the masses

Expect to see a dizzying range of events when the three-day Pint of Science festival starts today. There will be events held every evening on topics such as planet Earth, the body and artificial intelligence, as science come out of the labs and into the streets.

HOME

Engineers lauded for projects

The design of Changi Airport Terminal 4's departure hall helped engineer Lai Huen Poh bag top honours at the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Design and Engineering Safety Excellence Awards. He is one of six winners announced by BCA.

BUSINESS

Court rejects bid over tax data

Singapore's Court of Appeal has rejected a bid by a Korean family challenging the taxman's move to give the National Tax Service of the Republic of Korea information involving at least US$250 million (S$334 million) in bank accounts here.

SPORT

Kvitova sets record in Madrid

Petra Kvitova became the first woman to win three Madrid Open singles titles, defeating Kiki Bertens in the final on Saturday to add to her titles in St Petersburg, Doha and Prague this year. Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon winner, will skip this week's Italian Open in Rome, but was cautious about her chances of winning the French Open, which begins in Paris on May 28. "A Grand Slam is a different story," said the world No. 10.

LIFE

New role for musical mum

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Kay Huang has played various maternal roles - as mother to her son Arthur, 21, as a mentor to budding singers on the TV reality show One Million Star in the late 2000s, and also as the mother of Taiwanese pop. She is still at it - as the music director of the new Taiwanese Mandarin musical Super Mommy, which is centred on family ties.

WEB SPECIAL

Tributes to mums

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was among those who paid tribute to mothers on social media. Here is a round-up of the best. http://str.sg/oxJf

WEB SPECIAL

Choice pies

Six places to go to get a great slice of pizza. http://str.sg/oxJh