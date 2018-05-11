What's News: May 11, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Mahathir sworn in as 7th PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was sworn in as Malaysia's seventh prime minister yesterday, hours after former premier Najib Razak said he accepted the will of the people in Wednesday's watershed election. Dr Mahathir, 92, becomes the world's oldest elected leader.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Focus on passion for learning

Society at large must allow students to foster a passion for learning by putting less emphasis on academic results, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said in his ministry's addendum to the President's Address. He said there will be multiple pathways in the education system for students to develop their talents and strengths.

WORLD

Indonesian jail siege ends

A bloody siege by pro-ISIS inmates at a high-security jail near Jakarta ended yesterday after commandos stormed the facility. The episode, which took place in a facility in Kelapa Dua, just 25km from the city centre of Jakarta, has been blamed on the police's complacency and poor treatment of the inmates.

WORLD

India, Pakistan in army drills

India and Pakistan will take part in multinational counter-terror drills in September, the first time the two rivals will be participating in military drills together.

The move raises hopes of an easing of tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

OPINION

Avoid rivalry over Mekong

The Mekong offers an opportunity for development cooperation in South-east Asia, involving China, the US, Japan and India.

This is better than turning the waterway into an arena for great power rivalry, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

Instagram-ready hotels

Hotel designs in Singapore are being influenced by the increasingly popular photo-and video-sharing social media platform Instagram. Boutique hotels, for instance, have done up their interiors so that they look good on a mobile phone screen.

HOME

Tong Garden family feud

Mr Ong Heng Chuan, son of the founder of snacks company Tong Garden, is suing two of his brothers, accusing them of oppressing him as a minority shareholder. He said he found that Tong Garden products were being made and sold by two companies not part of the group.

BUSINESS

Proposal for S'pore dairy hub

Home-grown food manufacturer SMC Food 21 has proposed setting up a one-stop hub for the dairy industry here to give Singapore companies a boost in tapping the region's growing demand for dairy products. The proposed facility could offer services such as research and development labs and yogurt and cheese processing, as well as warehousing, SMC Food 21 general manager Mike Lim said.

SPORT

Clubs to cut jackpot machines

Singapore Premier League clubs have to curtail a second key revenue stream - jackpot machine operations - even after absorbing a 20 per cent cut in funding this season. Clubs will have to reduce the number of machines on their premises in two phases. The first reduction must be made by Nov 30 this year, before reaching a maximum of 15 machines by Nov 30 next year.

LIFE

Quixote film gets green light

A Paris court ruled on Wednesday that film-maker Terry Gilliam can show The Man Who Killed Don Quixote at the Cannes Film Festival, removing the final hurdle in his 20-year battle to get the story to the screen.

VIDEO

The famous five

Singapore's first quintuplets turn 21. str.sg/oNgX

WEB SPECIAL

Food safety facts

From checking if there is a time-stamp label to what containers to store cooked food in, here are some food safety tips to know. str.sg/oN7y