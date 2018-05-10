What's News: May 10, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Jurong line to open from 2026

Jurong will be transformed into a home for new towns, a second Central Business District and an innovation district when the 24-station Jurong Region Line opens from 2026. Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said the 24km above-ground line "marks a quantum leap" in the area's development.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Proton beams for 2 hospitals

Two state-of-the-art proton beam systems for precision cancer treatment will be available in Singapore in 2021. Parkway Pantai group is buying one to be sited at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. The National Cancer Centre Singapore had announced two years ago it is buying a system that allows treatment in five rooms.

WORLD

N. Korea releases US detainees

North Korea released three American detainees and handed them over to United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday, clearing a major obstacle to an unprecedented summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

WORLD

MPs hit by citizenship crisis

Australia faces a series of by-elections after the High Court ruled yesterday that an 11th lawmaker must leave Parliament, in a test-case decision that prompted four more lawmakers to quit amid a widening citizenship crisis.

OPINION

NSF's death raises issues

Setting aside specifics of national serviceman Dave Lee Han Xuan's death, there are related issues of how to ensure greater transparency and maintain public confidence in the military when such incidents occur, says senior correspondent Toh Yong Chuan.

HOME

Singapore, Laos sign MOU

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Singapore and the Lao People's Democratic Republic to fight climate change and enhance sustainable development. Singapore will provide assistance in areas such as water supply and demand management.

HOME

First female chief for CID

Come next month, Ms Florence Chua will take on the appointments of director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations and Intelligence), making her the first female chief of CID.

BUSINESS

SMEs must tap into S-E Asia

As cost competition and demographic change put the squeeze on small and medium-sized enterprises, the regional value chain could drive growth for electronics manufacturers here. But to prosper, companies must tap both South-east Asia's value and "Industry 4.0" technology tools, said DBS senior economist Irvin Seah.

SPORT

Renowned swim coach here

The Singapore Sports School announced that renowned Hungarian breaststroke coach Jozsef Nagy, 66, will join its staff full time in September. Nagy, who coached the Canadian team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, is credited with inventing the high-torso "wave technique". His proteges include Joseph Schooling's former coach, Sergio Lopez.

Why comedy should offend

"I think the point to remember is perspective. The jokes come from an Asian American perspective," comedienne Margaret Cho said of her caricatures of Korean stereotypes. Cho, who will be in Singapore next week for her Fresh Off The Bloat stand-up comedy tour, adds that it is not a comedian's job to adopt a civil tone.

VIDEO

A devoted son

His desire to care for his mentally ill mum led to his career choice as a psychiatric nurse. http://str.sg/oN2W

VIDEO

Working together

The next prime minister must bring together the team, says Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing. http://str.sg/oNBA