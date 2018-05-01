What's News: May 01, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

PM upbeat about 2018 growth

In his May Day message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said global economic prospects have been clouded by trade tensions between US and China, but added that Singapore can expect healthy growth this year if it maintains its momentum, having achieved 3.6 per cent growth last year.

TOP OF THE NEWS

China minister to visit N. Korea

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit North Korea this week, becoming the highest-ranking Chinese official to travel there in years as Beijing moves to further improve ties with Pyongyang. China, which backs a series of sanctions against Pyongyang, is likely eager to avoid being sidelined in the recent wave of diplomacy.

WORLD

Flood of tariff appeals in US

The US Commerce Department is wrestling with a flood of requests to exclude products from steel and aluminium import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, creating a backlog that has sparked calls for action from lawmakers and trade groups. The department said some 3,500 exclusion requests have yet to be reviewed.

WORLD

Radicalised undergraduates

Up to 39 per cent of undergraduates in Indonesia have been indoctrinated with some form of radicalism, with almost a quarter in favour of conducting jihad to establish an Islamic state there, according to latest data from a study by Indonesia's state intelligence agency BIN.

OPINION

Will AI replace human labour?

Will artificial intelligence prove to be just another technological innovation or will it become a new factor of production - one that replaces, not just augments, human labour, ask Professor Euston Quah and Mr Tony Yeoh.

HOME

Illegal gambling den activity

Last year, 535 people were nabbed under the Common Gaming House Act, which includes offences such as gambling at or operating an illegal den. Separately, more than 300 people have been arrested for illegal online gambling since the Remote Gambling Act was enacted.

HOME

Noise-reducing device

Singapore researchers are developing a device that aims to cut down noise from say, construction activity, by as much as half even when windows are wide open. Designed to be mounted on window grilles, it may also reduce the need for air-conditioning.

BUSINESS

DBS exceeds Q1 expectations

DBS Bank outshone expectations with a sparkling set of numbers for the first quarter, thanks to higher interest rates and loans growth as well as a property sale gain in Hong Kong. Net profit shot up 21 per cent to $1.51 billion - exceeding expectations of analysts polled by Bloomberg, who had forecast earnings of $1.4 billion.

SPORT

Emotional win for Lydia Ko

Former world No. 1 golfer Lydia Ko "cried like four times in the span of two minutes which was kind of embarrassing", after winning the LPGA Mediheal Championship on Sunday for her first title in nearly two years. She beat Minjee Lee in a play-off with a brilliant eagle.

LIFE

Spotlight on Chinese culture

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre will mark its first anniversary with a three-week cultural extravaganza from May 18 to June 10. It focuses on forgotten aspects of local Chinese culture for younger generations, from the comedy kings of yore to pop songs you never knew had Singaporean input.

VIDEO

Making a splash

Heard of Ah Ma Flippa ball? These women in their 60s and 70s are having a blast playing a game similar to water polo. str.sg/oGz4

VIDEO

Meet the weatherman

How to make Singapore cooler - that is the main question on climate scientist Winston Chow's mind. str.sg/oGDH