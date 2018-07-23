What's News: July 23, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Finance chiefs warn of fallout

Amid a trade stalemate between the United States and the European Union, finance ministers and central bankers from the world's largest economies meeting in Argentina said heightened trade and geopolitical tensions pose an increased risk to global growth. The US refused to budge on demands for concessions at the G-20 summit.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Securing healthcare systems

Making sure that different IT systems within an organisation "play well" with each other is vital in securing healthcare technology, experts have told The Straits Times. This comes after the authorities revealed on Friday that 1.5 million SingHealth patients had been the victims of Singapore's worst cyber attack to date.

WORLD

Outcry over Chinese vaccines

Chinese censors yesterday deleted articles and postings about the vaccine industry as an online outcry over the country's latest vaccine scandal intensified. Regulators said last week they had halted production of a rabies vaccine at a large pharmaceutical company after finding fabricated records and other problems.

WORLD

Israel comes to aid of rescuers

Israel has evacuated over 400 White Helmets rescuers and their family members, threatened by advancing Syrian regime forces, to Jordan for resettlement in Britain, Canada and Germany. The White Helmets are first responders in conflicts in rebel-held territory.

OPINION

Trump's new global order

The attacks on allies, trade wars and dismissal of small nations point to a return to the age of great power politics and spheres of influence, and United States President Donald Trump's legacy may endure after he leaves office, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Finding home cleaners online

Online platforms that match cleaners with customers are becoming more popular, with more turning to them for help with household chores. Firms running such platforms, which entered the market three years ago, have reported healthy annual growth.

HOME

More seek help for skin woes

More people - concerned about self-image - are seeking help for skin conditions. The National Skin Centre treated 1,358 acne patients last year. Another 1,449 patients were treated last year for the most common condition - dermatitis, also known as eczema.

BUSINESS

Economic zone in the works

The Indonesian island of Morotai is set to be a new growth centre under a 6.8 trillion rupiah (S$640 million) project to develop a special economic zone. Jakarta-listed property developer Jababeka said it has attracted nearly US$170 million (S$232 million) in investments from Taiwan, as well as from countries such as China and Singapore.

SPORT

Albirex draw but still win title

Runaway leaders Albirex Niigata's perfect record finally ended in their 18th game of the football season but a point against Balestier Khalsa was enough to win the inaugural Singapore Premier League and earn them a third straight league title. Yesterday at Toa Payoh Stadium, Kenya Takahashi opened accounts before Hazzuwan Halim equalised for the Tigers.

LIFE

Singer's new phase in album

Chinese singer Qu Wanting is best known for her ballad You Exist In My Song. But her latest album, LLL, features several edgy, high-energy tracks. The title stands for "love, loss, latitude", says the singer, stressing that the album represents a phase she is going through and not a change in music direction.

INTERACTIVE

How the hack unfolded

Find out how the SingHealth cyber breach was detected in our timeline of the attack. http://str.sg/cyber-breach

VIDEO

Best of garden festival

The Singapore Garden Festival is on till Aug 3. We highlight the must-sees at Gardens by the Bay. http://str.sg/oAQk