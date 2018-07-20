What's News: July 20, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore ratifies key trade pact

Singapore has ratified the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a key trade deal that looked dead and buried 18 months ago after President Donald Trump said the United States would not sign on. Regional leaders revived the pact and inked a deal in March.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Rescued Thai boys back home

The 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand woke up in their homes for the first time in more than three weeks yesterday, with many rising at dawn to take part in a religious ceremony. One blew out candles for a belated celebration of his 13th birthday on July 3, a day after the boys were found by British divers about 4km inside the cave.

WORLD

Israel passes contentious law

Israel passed a contentious basic law yesterday that anchors it as the nation-state of the Jewish people, promotes the development of Jewish communities and downgrades the status of Arabic from an official language to one with a "special status". The move was hailed by supporters as "historic" and denounced by others as discriminatory and a blow to democracy.

WORLD

EU to review Brexit proposals

European Union ministers are meeting in Brussels today to formally review Britain's latest proposals for the terms of its separation from the EU. The new proposals face stiff European opposition, and the continued political turmoil in London renders the negotiations even harder.

OPINION

Ban Ki-moon's worry

Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon tells associate editor Ravi Velloor that he fears disappointment will set in if Washington fails to keep up the push for North Korea's denuclearisation after the Singapore summit.

HOME

More meet Steps challenge

The latest National Steps Challenge saw 30,000 participants clocking an average of 5km a day over six months. In the 2016-17 event, 26,000 achieved this feat in the challenge where people track their steps to get points that can be swopped for shopping vouchers.

HOME

NUS a turning point for Pritam

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh gave the commencement speech to 470 graduates of the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences. He said his experience at NUS and national service was a turning point in his attitude towards education.

BUSINESS

Hyflux owes investors $1.17b

Hyflux has about 50,000 shareholders, bond holders, perpetual securities holders and preference shareholders - and over 60 per cent of them are owed around $1.17 billion in total. Of that amount, $265 million is debt owed to medium-term note holders, and $900 million to perp and preference shareholders, Hyflux chief executive Olivia Lum said.

SPORT

Reds player out for season

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out of Liverpool's plans for the new Premier League season, with manager Jurgen Klopp admitting it will be a bonus if the midfielder plays a competitive game before May. Oxlade-Chamberlain missed the Champions League final and England's World Cup campaign because of multiple ligament damage sustained against Roma on April 24.

LIFE

Fleshing out streetwear

Local streetwear brand Flesh Imp was already making waves on the Singapore scene 18 years ago - long before the edgy urban look had the cultural capital it is enjoying today. Flesh Imp has collaborated with global brands such as adidas, and is expanding into China.

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

Let's talk about the hot topics in Singapore over the week, including new entrants to Michelin's Bib Gourmand list and e-scooter accidents. http://str.sg/hangout21

VIDEO

Cooking his way to success

Mr Melvin Ang, 29, who came from a troubled family and dropped out of polytechnic, describes how he ended up running a ramen chain. http://str.sg/oA3D