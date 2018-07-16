What's News: July 17, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

France win 2nd World Cup

France joined an exclusive club of multiple winners when they won their second World Cup after beating first-time finalists Croatia 4-2 yesterday. The final had no lack of drama, with a first own goal and a first video assistant referee penalty. French forward Kylian Mbappe, 19, was also the first teenager to score in a final since Pele in 1958.

Anwar to vie for PKR chief post

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim has announced he will contest for the party presidency, a move seen as strengthening his standing in the new Malaysian government. He said he made the decision after a discussion with his wife and current party president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and other leaders.

WORLD

S. Korea's airlines under fire

South Korea's two main airline conglomerates are facing public outrage, employee protests and accusations of mismanagement and misbehaviour by their owners' families. The mounting anger has again cast the spotlight on misbehaving family-owned business empires in South Korea, which are known as chaebols.

Trade war to get worse?

United States and Chinese experts at a security forum in Beijing have said the trade war will get worse. Singapore's Ambassador to China Stanley Loh said both sides have reaped rewards from the World Trade Organisation and currently, there is no better alternative to its dispute resolution system.

OPINION

Fears over Trump-Putin meet

An overeager and underprepared US leader stirs worries of strategic giveaways at the expense of allies, replaying the Trump-Kim meet. The security of the US' European allies is now at stake, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

SUSS' pro-family move lauded

Reaction has been positive to the Singapore University of Social Sciences' (SUSS) move to offer free classes to students who marry or have kids during their course of study. The move, which kicks off on July 23, could save students up to a few thousand dollars.

New hope for cancer patients

More than 200 cancer patients here, who have had relapses despite multiple operations, will undergo testing to match them with early-phase clinical trials of new drugs in a programme by the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore.

BUSINESS

GIC's risk-reward philosophy

What is key for GIC, the manager of Singapore's reserves, is to be mindful of the risk-reward outcome when evaluating investments. Chief executive Lim Chow Kiat recently shed more light on the risk-reward approach at a briefing ahead of the release of GIC's results.

SPORT

Jupiter Gold's Derby triumph

Jupiter Gold showed his true lustre by winning the $1.15 million Emirates Singapore Derby at Kranji yesterday. The victory denied Elite Invincible - the $14 favourite - the chance to seal the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge triple crown and claim a $150,000 bonus. Jupiter Gold's win gave trainer Hideyuki Takaoka his third Derby. It was jockey Olivier Placais' first Group 1 success.

LIFE

Quest's world

With his enthusiastic presenting style and distinctly gruff voice, CNN's Richard Quest is one of the most recognisable personalities on the American news network. He returns to the small screen with his latest travel show, Quest's World Of Wonder, which debuted last Saturday.

WEB SPECIAL

Remembering Mandela

On the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth, we look at the life of South Africa's first black president. http://str.sg/oQVk

Not your usual mixes

A round-up of 11 unusual fruit combinations to try for your smoothies and juices. http://str.sg/oQVH