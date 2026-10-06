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What to know about plague after suspected Siberian lab worker case

Key details are unknown, including whether the woman, who worked at a lab in Siberia, was infected with plague at all.

SIBERIA – Plague is one of history’s most feared diseases, responsible for pandemics that killed tens of millions of people. Today, human cases are rare and can usually be treated with antibiotics.

A suspected case of pneumonic plague in Siberia has renewed attention on the disease after a young worker at a Russian institute that studies plague and other dangerous infections died of severe pneumonia.

The Russian authorities have not confirmed that she had plague and say tests found no micro-organisms associated with her work.

Still, the circumstances of her death and the extensive precautions taken afterward have prompted scrutiny from health authorities in the US, Europe and the World Health Organization.

What happened in Siberia?

A 28-year-old laboratory worker at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East died overnight between Oct 1 and Oct 2 after developing severe pneumonia.

Independent Russian media reported that she may have been exposed to the bacterium that causes plague after breaking a test tube at the institute.

That account has not been verified, and Russia’s public health agency, Rospotrebnadzor, says an investigation found no laboratory accident involving dangerous microorganisms.

It also said that extensive testing of samples from the woman found no microorganisms associated with her work.

The official cause of her illness remains pneumonia of “unknown” origin.

Almost 200 people who may have had contact with the woman have reportedly been placed under medical observation, while the hospital where she was treated was quarantined.

Other restrictions have also reportedly been imposed at medical facilities in the region.

No plague infections have been confirmed among her contacts, and the Russian authorities say the epidemiological situation is stable.

The media reports have, however, raised questions about how any possible exposure to plague could have occurred.

Work with dangerous pathogens normally involves multiple layers of protection designed to prevent a spill or broken container from exposing laboratory staff.

The WHO is monitoring the situation and says the risk to the general population appears to be low, based on the unofficial information available.

It is seeking information from Russian authorities about what happened, the laboratory tests being conducted and their results, why contacts are being traced, whether any have become ill and whether there could be any international public-health implications.

What exactly is plague?

Plague is a bacterial infection caused by Yersinia pestis, which normally circulates among rodents and other small mammals and the fleas that live on them.

People usually become infected after being bitten by an infected flea or through contact with an infected animal.

The bacteria can also be inhaled, and people with pneumonic plague can spread the infection to others through respiratory particles.

There are three main forms of plague, all caused by the same bacterium but primarily affecting different parts of the body.

Bubonic plague, the most common, typically causes fever, chills and painful, swollen lymph nodes known as buboes. It is the form most closely associated with the Black Death of the Middle Ages.

Septicemic plague occurs when the bacteria multiply in the bloodstream. It can cause bleeding, tissue damage, organ failure and shock.

Pneumonic plague occurs when the bacteria infect the lungs. It can develop when another form of plague spreads to the lungs or when a person inhales the bacteria directly.

Symptoms can develop rapidly and include fever, weakness, chest pain, shortness of breath and coughing, sometimes with bloody sputum.

Does plague still exist today?

Yes. The bacteria persist in wild animal populations in parts of Africa, Asia and the Americas, meaning plague cannot realistically be eradicated.

The WHO recorded 3,847 human cases and 423 deaths in 10 countries from 2019 through 2025. Most occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Madagascar.

Cases also occur occasionally in wealthier countries.

The US typically records several infections a year, mostly in western states where the bacteria circulate naturally among wild rodents and their fleas.

How dangerous is pneumonic plague?

Antibiotics, modern sanitation and disease surveillance mean plague no longer poses anything like the threat it did centuries ago.

Still, it is very dangerous if it is not recognised and treated quickly.

Pneumonic plague is the most rapidly progressing form of the disease. Symptoms can appear within one to three days of exposure.

Without effective antibiotics, the infection can kill within about a day of severe symptoms developing.

That makes early treatment critical.

The WHO says common antibiotics are effective against Yersinia pestis and the chances of recovery are high when pneumonic plague is detected and treated promptly.

People known to have been exposed can also be given antibiotics before they become sick.

The short incubation period also means infections typically become apparent relatively quickly.

Several days after the Russian worker died, there was still no confirmation that she had plague and the authorities had reported no plague-like illness among the almost 200 contacts being monitored – easing some concerns that the disease, if present, had spread.

How easily does pneumonic plague spread?

Pneumonic plague is the only major form of plague that can spread directly between people.

An infected person can release bacteria in respiratory particles when coughing.

Transmission generally requires close exposure to somebody who is sick, particularly when the patient is coughing.

Unlike Covid-19 or influenza, plague is not known for sustained transmission through communities by people with mild or no symptoms.

People with pneumonic plague usually become severely ill within a short period, which can help health authorities identify cases and trace their contacts.

However , because the disease progresses rapidly and can spread between people, even a single suspected case requires an urgent public-health response.

When pneumonic plague is suspected, health authorities generally act before waiting for laboratory confirmation.

The WHO recommends starting appropriate antibiotics, as well as identifying and monitoring close contacts and generally giving them preventive antibiotics for seven days.

Why does Russia have an “anti-plague” institute?

Anti-plague institutes have a long history in Russia and other parts of the former Soviet Union.

Plague occurs naturally in wild rodents across parts of Central and northern Asia, including Siberia, Mongolia and northern China.

Russia has long operated a network of specialist laboratories and monitoring stations to detect plague in animals, investigate human infections and prevent outbreaks.

The Irkutsk institute was established in 1934 specifically to combat plague in Siberia and the Russian Far East.

Its responsibilities later expanded to other dangerous infections including cholera, anthrax and brucellosis, as well as other diseases that can spread from animals to people.

Today, the institute says it monitors areas where plague circulates naturally across Siberia and the Far East, conducts disease surveillance and diagnostic testing, advises regional health authorities and helps respond to outbreaks of dangerous infections.

Until the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, it also operated a secret biological weapons programme that included research on Yersinia pestis.

That history has contributed to international scrutiny of the Siberian incident, although there is no public evidence linking the Irkutsk worker’s death to any biological weapons research. BLOOMBERG