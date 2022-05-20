What scientists know about the viral disease

LONDON • Clusters of cases of monkeypox have now been reported or are suspected in Canada, Italy, Britain, Portugal, Spain and the United States. The outbreaks are raising alarm because the viral disease, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Here is what scientists know so far.

HIGHLY UNUSUAL

Monkeypox is a virus that causes fever symptoms as well as a distinctive bumpy rash. It is usually mild, although there are two main strains: the Congo strain, which is more severe - with up to 10 per cent mortality - and the West African strain, which has a fatality rate of about 1 per cent.

"Historically, there have been very few cases exported. It has only happened eight times in the past before this year," said Dr Jimmy Whitworth, a professor of international public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who noted that it was "highly unusual".

TRANSMISSION

The virus spreads through close contact, both in spillovers from animals and, less commonly, between humans. It was first found in monkeys in 1958, although rodents are now seen as the probable main animal host.

Transmission this time is puzzling experts, because a number of the cases in the United Kingdom have no known connection with one another. Only the first case reported on May 6 had recently travelled to Nigeria. Thus, experts have warned of wider transmission if cases have gone unreported.

The UK Health Security Agency's alert also highlighted that the recent cases were predominantly among men who are gay or bisexual or men who have sex with men, and advised those groups to be aware. Scientists are now carrying out genomic sequencing to see if the cases are linked, the World Health Organisation said this week.

WHY NOW?

One possible scenario behind the rise in cases is increased travel as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Monkeypox puts virologists on the alert because it is in the smallpox family, although it causes less serious illness.

Smallpox was eradicated by vaccination in 1980, and the shot has since been phased out. But it also protects against monkeypox, and so the winding down of vaccination campaigns has led to a jump in monkeypox cases in areas where the disease is endemic, according to Dr Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at UCLA in California.

"This isn't going to cause a nationwide epidemic like Covid-19 did, but it's a serious outbreak of a serious disease - and we should take it seriously," said Dr Whitworth.

REUTERS