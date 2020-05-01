What other countries are doing

A rift has opened up in several countries over the use of smartphone apps to trace people at risk of the coronavirus infection, which could hinder efforts to curb the pandemic and ease crippling travel restrictions.

Scientists and researchers from more than 25 European countries have urged governments not to abuse such technology to spy on their people and warned of risks in the approach.

Here's a look at what some countries are doing.

INDIA

The central government is facing calls for a rollback of its Aarogya Setu app, which alerts users if they come into contact with an infected person and informs them about health services they could contact.

While other apps just collect one data point, Aarogya Setu collects multiple data points for personal information, which increases privacy risks.

More than 77 million people, or about 5.6 per cent of the population, have downloaded it so far.

MALAYSIA

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission released the Gerak Malaysia app last month to help the authorities in the tracing and analysis of users' movement nationwide. The app was initially not endorsed by the National Security Council due to a location data tracking issue.

AUSTRALIA

Around 2.44 million Australians, or about 10 per cent of the population, had downloaded the CovidSafe government app to monitor the spread of the illness, less than two days after its launch late last month.

That is short of the government's target of half the population, but Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was a sign that people have overcome privacy concerns.

The government has stressed that the app, which is central to Australia's strategy to curb the spread of the virus, will track contact with other people, and not users' locations.

FRANCE

France has so far stuck to a "centralised" approach to smartphone contact tracing, which would require the personal data of volunteers' Bluetooth logs to be stored on a server.

Lawmakers had earlier lamented that they had been robbed of a chance to raise privacy concerns.

But Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that they will be allowed to debate and vote on the contact-tracing app - dubbed "StopCovid" - once the government is confident that it can prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic.