What it should have been

  • Published
    35 min ago

In our story "S'pore, US working on Vaccinated Travel Lane: Gan" yesterday, we wrote that travellers using the vaccinated travel lane facility must have stayed in Brunei, Germany and/or Singapore for the last 21 days prior to embarking on a journey. The rules have been amended so now, travellers need to have stayed for only the last 14 days in these places. We are sorry for the error.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 09, 2021, with the headline 'What it should have been'.
Topics: 