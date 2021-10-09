In our story "S'pore, US working on Vaccinated Travel Lane: Gan" yesterday, we wrote that travellers using the vaccinated travel lane facility must have stayed in Brunei, Germany and/or Singapore for the last 21 days prior to embarking on a journey. The rules have been amended so now, travellers need to have stayed for only the last 14 days in these places. We are sorry for the error.
What it should have been
- Published35 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 09, 2021, with the headline 'What it should have been'. Subscribe
