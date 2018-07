In yesterday's Big Picture story, "'Beluga whale' takes to the skies for the first time", we said that the Beluga XL aircraft is powered by two Rolls-Royce Trent 700 Turbofan engines costing US$690 million each.

This is wrong. According to a Rolls-Royce statement, the contract to provide engines and their maintenance for five of the aircraft was worth US$700 million (S$954 million).

We are sorry for the error.