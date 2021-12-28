What is presbyopia?

• Presbyopia is a condition that affects people's ability to see objects that are close to them. It is caused by stiffness in the lenses of the eyes.

• The condition affects 85 per cent of people 40 years or older, and gets worse over time.

• Vuity is the first medication to be approved for treatment of presbyopia. The eye drop temporarily makes the recipient's pupils smaller, thereby enabling them to focus on closer objects.

• Vuity is billed as a once-a-day eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia. The price of Vuity is around US$80 (S$109) for a month's supply.