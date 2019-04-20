Wedding photo shoot, Pyongyang-style

A bride and groom jumping over a skipping rope as they pose during a wedding photo shoot at a park in North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, on Thursday.

With the country's emerging middle class and "new rich" business families, lush weddings have become more common in the cities, according to news website nknews.org.

Wealthy Pyongyang families usually invite a famous artist, who plays the role of "churye", which is the master of ceremony. They also invite singers and musicians to perform at weddings.

At the banquets held at hotels, guests not only have numerous dishes, they also sing and dance for several hours, according to the report on the website.