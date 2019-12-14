Weather woes in Kashmir

A man braving the cold while walking along a snow-covered footbridge over Dal Lake Srinagar in India-controlled Kashmir yesterday.

Heavy snowfall forced the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the suspension of air traffic to Kashmir yesterday, officials said.

Efforts are ongoing to clear the highway for traffic, but operations are being hampered by continuous snowfall, a traffic department official said.

Officials at Srinagar's international airport said that due to poor visibility and continuing snowfall, flights were cancelled and air traffic to the Kashmir Valley remained suspended.