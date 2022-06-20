Washington Report Podcast: Will inflation and a potential recession derail Joe Biden’s plans for a second term?

President Joe Biden plans to speak to President Xi Jinping soon about lifting the tariffs the US put on China. PHOTO: Getty Images/AFP
US Bureau Chief
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

As Joe Biden’s administration focuses on tamping down economic pessimism, Biden plans to speak to President Xi Jinping soon about lifting the tariffs the US put on China. Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended Covid-19 vaccines for children as young as six months, allowing a nationwide rollout to start this week.

Steve Okun, Senior Advisor, Mclarty Associates shares with us how the US is reacting to and coping with these local and international issues. He speaks to Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee

