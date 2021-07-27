Washington Report Podcast: Why US authorities not probing Covid-19 nursing home deaths

Washington Report Ep 8: Why US authorities are not probing Covid-19 nursing home deaths
9:21 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:
1. Republican demands to investigate some government-run nursing homes over Covid-19 deaths (0:23)
2. The US has purchased 200 million more Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines - 65 million meant for children (4:08)
3. Low wage and understaffed restaurants to affect Covid-hit US F&B industry (5:48)
4. Potential implications of some US states scaling back on Covid-19 data reports (7:54)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
