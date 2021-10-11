Washington Report Podcast: What to expect from SM Tharman's working visit to the US

Washington Report Ep 18: What to expect from SM Tharman's working visit to the US

11:55 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

Former US President Donald Trump vows to assert executive privilege after Biden administration said it will give a House panel investigating the Jan 6 insurrection at the US Capitol access to some requested documents (1:45) Impacts of the investigations on Trump's own presidency shot in 2024 (4:06) What to expect from Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, as he makes a working visit to the US from Oct 11 to 17 (8:39) Affirmation of the close relationship between the US and Singapore, and Singapore's advice as a valuable partner in this region (10:30)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Dan Koh

