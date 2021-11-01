Washington Report Podcast: US works on its international relations and climate crisis efforts

Washington Report Ep 21: US works on its international relations and climate crisis efforts
10:32 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Ryan Huang and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
1. US President Joe Biden faced some challenges at the G20 Summit (1:20)
2. Possible outcomes of the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (3:05)
3. Taiwan; one of the key points of discussion in the US-China meeting between US secretary of state Anthony Blinken and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi (4:29)
4. US mended ties with European Union, repairing post-Trump damages (7:28)
5. What to expect from the US delegation at the COP26 climate conference from Oct 31 - Nov 12? (8:39)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
