Washington Report Podcast: US provide Ukraine with additional US$350 million worth of weapons

The package will include further lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine address the armoured, airborne and other threats it is now facing. PHOTO: REUTERS
US Bureau Chief
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

Steve Okun, senior advisor, McLarty Associates, stands in for The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave, and he chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:04 US President Joe Biden instructed to release an additional US$350 milllion worth of weapons to Ukraine to repulse Russian invasion

03:19 The effect of European Union and some other countries have announced further sanctions on Russia e.g. cutting off bank communications

05:48 Former US President Donald Trump's condemnation of Russia’s invasion despite initial praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin

07:26 Implications of the US Supreme Court's hearing environmental regulation case on the Biden's administration fight against climate change

08:38 Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman in the Supreme Court

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

