Washington Report Podcast: US and Japan vow to push back against China

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
Highlights:
00:38 From pandemic to endemic? A decline of Omicron cases in the US
02:53 The US resisting World Health Organisation's proposals to make itself more independent
05:06 Virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to push back against China's efforts
07:28 US government suspends 44 China-bound flights over Covid-19 concerns
08:50 US in talks with Qatar to supply Europe with liquified natural gas if a Russian invasion of Ukraine lead to shortages
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
