Washington Report Podcast: US and Japan vow to push back against China

The first substantive talk between US President Joe Biden (left) and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida since the latter took office was "very warm and wide-ranging". PHOTO: REUTERS
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
24 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:38 From pandemic to endemic? A decline of Omicron cases in the US

02:53 The US resisting World Health Organisation's proposals to make itself more independent

05:06 Virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to push back against China's efforts

07:28 US government suspends 44 China-bound flights over Covid-19 concerns

08:50 US in talks with Qatar to supply Europe with liquified natural gas if a Russian invasion of Ukraine lead to shortages

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories: https://str.sg/JbxG

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top