Washington Report Podcast: US’ upcoming meeting with Asean leaders top priority for Biden administration

United States President Joe Biden to host in-person the leaders of Asean on May 12 and 13 for a US-Asean Special Summit. PHOTO: AFP
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
46 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

In this week's episode, the team gives an analysis of the latest development on the shooting incident aboard a subway car in Brooklyn, US President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Asean leaders, and former president Donald Trump endorsing a celebrity doctor for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin

