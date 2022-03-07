Washington Report Podcast: Ukraine crisis; implications of Finland's interest to join Nato

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has been attempting to secure direct Nato help in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. PHOTO: UKRAINE PRESIDENCY/AFP
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
10 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

In this week's episode, they analyse Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's attempt to secure direct Nato help in the Ukraine-Russia conflict ahead of a ceasefire talk, and the implications of Finland’s interest to join Nato.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Money FM 89.3 & Paxton Pang

