Washington Report Podcast: Top 5 biggest US headlines in 2021

Biggest headline of the year - January 6th attack on the Capitol PHOTO: AFP
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:55 Biggest headline of the year - January 6th attack on the Capitol

02:27 Former US President Trump's impeachment and US President Biden's inauguration

03:38 Texas power crises caused by severe winter storms

04:47 The fall of Kabul in the top 5 of US' biggest headlines

06:48 What to expect from the US in 2022

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

