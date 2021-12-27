Washington Report Podcast: Top 5 biggest US headlines in 2021

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:55 Biggest headline of the year - January 6th attack on the Capitol
02:27 Former US President Trump's impeachment and US President Biden's inauguration
03:38 Texas power crises caused by severe winter storms
04:47 The fall of Kabul in the top 5 of US' biggest headlines
06:48 What to expect from the US in 2022
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
