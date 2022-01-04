Washington Report Podcast: The US, Taiwan and expectations of 2022 Pacific (Rimpac) exercise

Taiwan will boost the training of its reserve forces in 2022, as tensions have escalated between it and China in the last few months. PHOTO: AFP
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
5 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:55 New York City leading surge in Covid cases among cities on the US east coast

02:55 Investigation into Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, and if there is evidence to show culpability of former US President Donald Trump

05:40 The 2022 edition of the biennial Rim of the Pacific (Rimpac) exercise organised by the US Navy, and the political signals due to Taiwan's expected invitation

07:15 US authorities asking telecom operators to delay an already postponed rollout of 5G networks, due to potential flight safety equipment interference

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

