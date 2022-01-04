Washington Report Podcast: The US, Taiwan and expectations of 2022 Pacific (Rimpac) exercise

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:55 New York City leading surge in Covid cases among cities on the US east coast

02:55 Investigation into Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, and if there is evidence to show culpability of former US President Donald Trump

05:40 The 2022 edition of the biennial Rim of the Pacific (Rimpac) exercise organised by the US Navy, and the political signals due to Taiwan's expected invitation

07:15 US authorities asking telecom operators to delay an already postponed rollout of 5G networks, due to potential flight safety equipment interference

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

