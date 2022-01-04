Washington Report Podcast: The US, Taiwan and expectations of 2022 Pacific (Rimpac) exercise

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:55 New York City leading surge in Covid cases among cities on the US east coast
02:55 Investigation into Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, and if there is evidence to show culpability of former US President Donald Trump
05:40 The 2022 edition of the biennial Rim of the Pacific (Rimpac) exercise organised by the US Navy, and the political signals due to Taiwan's expected invitation
07:15 US authorities asking telecom operators to delay an already postponed rollout of 5G networks, due to potential flight safety equipment interference
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories: https://str.sg/JbxG
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!