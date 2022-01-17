Washington Report Podcast: Students in the US demand remote learning in face of Omicron Covid surge

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:40 US Supreme Court blocks US President Joe Biden's rule requiring large companies to have a vaccine, mask or testing mandate
02:42 Students in Boston and Chicago demand remote learning due to surge in Omicron-related cases
04:55 US bipartisan piece of legislation forces defence contractors to stop buying rare earths from China by 2026
07:10 A rabbi and several others taken hostage in synagogue have been rescued
09:03 Former US President Donald Trump holds a rally in Arizona
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
