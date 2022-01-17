Washington Report Podcast: Students in the US demand remote learning in face of Omicron Covid surge

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:40 US Supreme Court blocks US President Joe Biden's rule requiring large companies to have a vaccine, mask or testing mandate

02:42 Students in Boston and Chicago demand remote learning due to surge in Omicron-related cases

04:55 US bipartisan piece of legislation forces defence contractors to stop buying rare earths from China by 2026

07:10 A rabbi and several others taken hostage in synagogue have been rescued

09:03 Former US President Donald Trump holds a rally in Arizona

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

