Washington Report Podcast: Roe v Wade - could abortion be made legal in the US once again?

The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker.

Roe v Wade is in focus in this episode after The Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision overturned abortion rights in the country.

How did it come to this? The world has reacted, any way abortion rights can be made legal in the US once again?