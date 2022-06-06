Washington Report Podcast: President Biden’s urge for a ban on assault weapons

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker.
Today, we discuss US president Joe Biden's urge for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and the reason for Donald Trump's former White House officials Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino's charges of criminal contempt of Congress, not being pursued.
The team also discusses China's firm opposition to trade talks between the US and Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's meeting with leaders from all 10 Pacific Island countries that have diplomatic relations with China, and international reaction to North Korea firing missiles toward the sea off its east coast yesterday.
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team
Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee
