Washington Report Podcast: President Biden’s urge for a ban on assault weapons

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker.

Today, we discuss US president Joe Biden's urge for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and the reason for Donald Trump's former White House officials Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino's charges of criminal contempt of Congress, not being pursued.