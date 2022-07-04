Washington Report Podcast: Most Americans do not want Biden to run for presidential re-election

One in three say US President Joe Biden is too old and 25 per cent want to see a change in the running of the country, according to a July Harvard Caps/Harris survey. PHOTO: AFP
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
50 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker.

The team discusses US President Joe Biden’s plans to protect women travelling for abortion after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Also, according to a poll, 71 per cent of Americans do not want Biden to run for re-election.

They also chat about whether it is fair for Boeing to take out their frustrations on the US after losing a business deal to rivals. 

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin

---

