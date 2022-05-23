Washington Report Podcast: Is the US’ ideological take on foreign policy getting in the way of The Summit of the Americas meeting?

US president Joe Biden continues his meetings around Asia to address pressing matters such as North Korea's military testing and Japan-South Korea relations. PHOTO: Doug Mills/The New York Times
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Adrian Abraham, sitting in for Elliott Danker.

In this week's episode, the team discusses several challenges that the US administration is facing. US president Joe Biden is continuing his meetings around Asia to address pressing matters such as North Korea's military testing and Japan-South Korea relations. The US administration will also host next month’s The Summit of the Americas. The US and several other nations Asia-Pacific trade ministers walked out during the meeting in Bangkok. Lastly, as the US continues to be involved in the Ukraine war, we begin to question its preparedness to deal with the situation and its intentions surrounding it.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee

