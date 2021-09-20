Washington Report Podcast: How the US' drone strike in Kabul became a fatal mistake

Washington Report Ep 15: How the US' drone strike in Kabul became a fatal mistake

12:23 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Adrian Abraham and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. High tensions as 200 protestors gathered to support of pro-Trump rioters involved in January's Capitol riot (1:17)

2. Influx of thousands of Haitian migrants moved into Del Rio, Texas (5:44)

3.President Joe Biden urged by Democrats not to deport the Haitian migrants (7:14)

4. US drone strike in Kabul targetting ISIS-K but killing innocent civilians instead; what would fallout be? (8:33)

5. Marine Corps general Franklin McKenzie said the 'tragic accident' was 'righteous' (10:05)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories.

Asian Insider newsletter.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!