Washington Report Podcast: How Hurricane Ida could boost President Biden's infrastructure campaign

Kayakers paddle down a highway after flooding from heavy rains from Hurricane Ida in Pennsylvania on Sept 2, 2021.
Kayakers paddle down a highway after flooding from heavy rains from Hurricane Ida in Pennsylvania on Sept 2, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Washington Report Ep 13: How Hurricane Ida could boost President Biden's infrastructure campaign

11:08 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:

1. Key differences between Hurricane Ida and Hurricane Katrina (1:55)

2. The aftermath of Hurricane Ida could boost President Biden's infrastructure campaign (4:00)

3. How will global warming awareness improve the climate change conversations (5:40)

4. New anti-abortion law being passed in Texas and the divide it will cause (6:54)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

