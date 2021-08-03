Washington Report Podcast: How Florida has become epicentre of US Covid-19 Delta variant spread

Washington Report Ep 9: How Florida has become epicentre of US Covid-19 Delta variant spread

11:04 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:

US President Joe Biden’s US$1 trillion (S$1.35 trillion) infrastructure package (1:35) Why the country badly needs these infrastructure fixes (3:42) What is causing a surge in Covid-19 cases in Florida (6:31) US struggling with Covid Delta variant especially in the southern states; more children hospitalised (7:44)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Dan Koh

