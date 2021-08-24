Washington Report Podcast: How Afghanistan's Kabul airport became a scene of chaos

Washington Report Ep 11: How Afghanistan's Kabul airport became a scene of chaos
9:49 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Adrian Abraham and Ryan Huang about the following points:
1. The magnitude of the Kabul airport evacuation and refugee relocation (1:37)
2. Chaos in evacuation operation due to unanticipated timing of Taleban takeover (3:53)
3. How many evacuated, and how many more left waiting (4:44)
4. How the situation is piling on political pressure on President Biden in the US (7:20)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
