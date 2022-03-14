Washington Report Podcast: Fresh sanctions on North Korea by the US, revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal

The US imposed fresh North Korea-related sanctions on March 11 after Pyongyang used its largest intercontinental ballistic missile system in two recent launches. PHOTO: AFP
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
55 sec ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

In this week's episode, the team discuss the freshly imposed sanctions on North-Korea by the US, to the impact of Russia's 'most favored nation" trade status being revoked, and the latest on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. 

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's The Breakfast Huddle team.

Edited by: Dan Koh & Paxton Pang

