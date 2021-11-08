Washington Report Podcast:Why US infrastructure bill shows Biden is pro-working class President

Washington Report Ep 22: Why US infrastructure bill shows Biden is pro-working class President
10:04 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
1. What's next after passing of US President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill (3:22)
2. US Federal Appeals Court freezes Biden's rule requiring US company employees to be vaccinated or get weekly testings (4:57)
3. Implications of FDA's final approval of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5-11 year-olds in the US (7:10)
4. Mexicans crossing borders into the US to get approved-Covid19 vaccines before new rules set in; what are these rules? (8:13)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories.
Asian Insider newsletter.
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!