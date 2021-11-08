Washington Report Podcast:Why US infrastructure bill shows Biden is pro-working class President

Washington Report Ep 22: Why US infrastructure bill shows Biden is pro-working class President

10:04 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. What's next after passing of US President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill (3:22)

2. US Federal Appeals Court freezes Biden's rule requiring US company employees to be vaccinated or get weekly testings (4:57)

3. Implications of FDA's final approval of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5-11 year-olds in the US (7:10)

4. Mexicans crossing borders into the US to get approved-Covid19 vaccines before new rules set in; what are these rules? (8:13)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

