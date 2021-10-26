Washington Report Podcast: Examining Biden’s pick for an ambassador to Singapore

Washington Report Ep 20: Examining Biden’s pick for an ambassador to Singapore
11:23 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Ryan Huang and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
-
What to expect from the new US ambassador to Singapore - entrepreneur and broadband Internet philanthropist Jonathan Eric Kaplan (2:50)
-
Cuts from the original spending line-up of the US social spending bill (5:23)
-
What is the official US stance on Taiwan? (8:00)
-
How Beijing & Taiwan has responded to Joe Biden's comments (9:56)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
