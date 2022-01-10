Washington Report Podcast: Citigroup staff in US face vaccine mandate

Citigroup to fire unvaccinated staff this month and will assess exemptions from the incoming mandate on a case-by-case basis.
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:51 US' rate of hospitalisation in January 2022 surpasses record set in January last year due to the Omicron variant

02:53 Citigroup staff face vaccine mandate; they must get exemption or risk losing job

04:50 US will push for a more comprehensive approach with Asia, amid its rivalry with China

06:18 US House candidate Shelley Luther's call for Chinese students to be banned from Texas universities may drive up anti-Asian hate crime

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

