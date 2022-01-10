Washington Report Podcast: Citigroup staff in US face vaccine mandate

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:51 US' rate of hospitalisation in January 2022 surpasses record set in January last year due to the Omicron variant
02:53 Citigroup staff face vaccine mandate; they must get exemption or risk losing job
04:50 US will push for a more comprehensive approach with Asia, amid its rivalry with China
06:18 US House candidate Shelley Luther's call for Chinese students to be banned from Texas universities may drive up anti-Asian hate crime
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh

