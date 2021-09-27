Washington Report Podcast: Challenges facing the passing of US' $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Washington Report Ep 16: Challenges facing the passing of US' $1 trillion infrastructure bill
11:47 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Adrian Abraham and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
1. Analysing the recent Amtrak train crash in the US state of Montana on Sept 25 which killed at least three people (2:00)
2. Challenges after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill for Thursday this week (3:45)
3. A requirement for New York City school teachers and staff to get vaccinated for Covid-19 was temporarily blocked by a US appeals court just days before it was to take effect this week, but the court has set a hearing on the matter this week (6:43)
4. The US House of Representatives recently approved legislation to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate (9:37)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
