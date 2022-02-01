Washington Report Podcast: Can Biden get a Black woman to serve on Supreme Court for the first time?

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:25 On President Joe Biden’s intention to nominate a Black woman for the first time, to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

02:45 On claims of the US' sabotaging of the Beijing Winter Olympics

04:45 Rock legend Neil Young yanks his music from Spotify after telling the service it has to choose between him and podcaster Joe Rogan who is accused of spreading fake information about vaccines

06:15 Biden considering personal sanctions against Vladirmir Putin if he orders an invasion of Ukraine

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

