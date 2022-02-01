Washington Report Podcast: Can Biden get a Black woman to serve on Supreme Court for the first time?

Possible candidates to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring later this month, include Ketanji Brown Jackson (left) and Leondra Kruger. PHOTOS: REUTERS
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast. 

Steve Okun, senior advisor, McLarty Associates, stands in for The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave, and he chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:25 On President Joe Biden’s intention to nominate a Black woman for the first time, to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

02:45 On claims of the US' sabotaging of the Beijing Winter Olympics

04:45 Rock legend Neil Young yanks his music from Spotify after telling the service it has to choose between him and podcaster Joe Rogan who is accused of spreading fake information about vaccines

06:15 Biden considering personal sanctions against Vladirmir Putin if he orders an invasion of Ukraine

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

