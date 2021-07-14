Washington Report Podcast: Analysing Biden's efforts to counter corporate consolidation

Washington Report Ep 6: Analysing Biden's efforts to counter corporate consolidation
9:29 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
Steve Okun, senior advisor of McLarty Associates sits in for ST's Nirmal Ghosh who is on leave, to chat with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:
1. President Joe Biden's new executive order and its effect on big businesses (1:26)
2. What it means for the future of American jobs (3:26)
3. Biden's move to pull US forces out of Afghanistan (5:06)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Aleemah Basirah
Edited by: Dan Koh
