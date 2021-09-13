Washington Report Podcast: 9/11 attacks' anniversary emphasises US national unity needs

(From left) Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the commemoration in New York City.PHOTO: AFP
US Bureau Chief
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Washington Report Ep 14: 9/11 attacks' anniversary emphasises US national unity needs

12:31 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. The US' commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks (2:31)

2. George W. Bush, US President during 9/11, warned of domestic terrorism (4:45)

3. President Biden's order to release of 9/11 declassified documents (6:48)

4. White House mandating vaccines for two-thirds of the workforce (8:57)

5. Resistance to vaccines and Biden administration's plan to tackle it (10:01)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

Topics: 